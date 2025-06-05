Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 108.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2,597.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5109 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

