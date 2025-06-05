PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
PCM Fund Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:PCM opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. PCM Fund has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $8.39.
PCM Fund Company Profile
