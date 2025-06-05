Paul B. Manning Purchases 750,000 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,841,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,686. This represents a 35.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 0.4%

TSHA opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $598.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 82,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 888,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSHA. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

