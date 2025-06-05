Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $8,665,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $2,483,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $97.40. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

