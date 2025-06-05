Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of GitLab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in GitLab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,329.20. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $4,655,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,584 shares of company stock worth $23,192,574 in the last ninety days. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

