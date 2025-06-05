Parallel Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 621.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,252.80. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.