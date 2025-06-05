Parallel Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,831,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in American States Water by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,118,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,935,000 after buying an additional 264,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

American States Water Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:AWR opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.46 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $148.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,687. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.