Parallel Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Humana by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,587,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after buying an additional 1,751,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,202,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,132 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 435.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,098,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,236,000 after acquiring an additional 893,637 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $230.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.92 and a 200-day moving average of $265.74.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.04%.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Humana from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $322.00 to $273.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.48.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

