Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 972.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KRYS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.13.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.79. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.80 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day moving average is $163.81.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

