Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 27 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Seaboard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Seaboard by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $2,729.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,585.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,670.08. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,365.00 and a 52 week high of $3,300.00.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

