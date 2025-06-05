Panther Securities (LON:PNS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.06 ($4.11) and traded as low as GBX 283.40 ($3.84). Panther Securities shares last traded at GBX 306 ($4.15), with a volume of 5,475 shares.

Panther Securities Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £53.15 million, a PE ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 303.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 308.12.

Panther Securities (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 38.40 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Panther Securities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.64%.

About Panther Securities

Panther Securities PLC ("the Company" or "the Group") is a property investment company quoted on the AIM market (AIM). Prior to 31 December 2013 the Company was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. The Group currently owns and manages over 900 individual property units within over 120 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom. The Group specialises in property investing and managing of good secondary retail, industrial units and offices, and also owns and manages many residential flats in several town centre locations.

