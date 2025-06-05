Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $26.62 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

