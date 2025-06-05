Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America accounts for about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE PKG opened at $193.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $172.72 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.40 and a 200-day moving average of $210.60.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.17.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

