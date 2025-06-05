Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Owens Corning worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after buying an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,519,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,335,000 after buying an additional 207,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,849,000 after buying an additional 127,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 739,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,980,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $136.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.80.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

