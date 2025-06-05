OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Down 12.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) fell 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.80 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.80 ($0.17). 1,197,874 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 302,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.68 ($0.20).

OptiBiotix Health Trading Down 5.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.10. The stock has a market cap of £12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.71.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements.

