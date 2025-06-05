ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO James Blackie Sells 3,478 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $19,615.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 538,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,336.92. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, James Blackie sold 4,029 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $22,320.66.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, James Blackie sold 6,282 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $35,179.20.

On Monday, March 10th, James Blackie sold 16,767 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $92,889.18.

On Thursday, March 6th, James Blackie sold 800 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $4,648.00.

ON24 Price Performance

ONTF opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of ON24

ON24 declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ON24 by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 15.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

