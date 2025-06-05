OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,919,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 2,270,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,198.7 days.
OCI Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. OCI has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $32.65.
OCI Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OCI
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.