OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,919,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 2,270,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,198.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. OCI has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $32.65.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, and Nitrogen Europe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, ammonium nitrate + sulphur, renewable and lower carbon ammonia, nitric acid, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products.

