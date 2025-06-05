Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after acquiring an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,288,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.