Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 282.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Starbucks by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

