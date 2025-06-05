Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $9,268,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PEP opened at $131.74 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $180.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.62.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
