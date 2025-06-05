Oak Asset Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 564 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,712,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 84,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,779,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $413.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

