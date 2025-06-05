Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

