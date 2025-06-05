Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JMM opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
