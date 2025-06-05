Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on July 1st

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Up 0.4%
JCE stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $16.58.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
