Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $145.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.21. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 426,949 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,100,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

