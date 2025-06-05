Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after buying an additional 296,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NVS opened at $117.09 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $247.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

View Our Latest Report on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.