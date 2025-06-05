NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Trading Up 24% – Should You Buy?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 24% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.53 and last traded at C$6.41. Approximately 1,907,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 384% from the average daily volume of 394,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

About NovaGold Resources

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.07.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

