NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Trading 24% Higher – Time to Buy?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 24% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.53 and last traded at C$6.41. 1,907,457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 394,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

NG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.78.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

