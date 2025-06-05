NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Shares Up 24% – Still a Buy?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 24% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.53 and last traded at C$6.41. Approximately 1,907,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 384% from the average daily volume of 394,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial raised NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NG

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 24.0%

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.07.

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.