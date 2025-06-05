Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 19269873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 571.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,073 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
