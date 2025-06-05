Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 19269873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The company has a market cap of $645.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 571.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,073 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

