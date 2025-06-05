Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.53 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.73). Northern 2 VCT shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.75), with a volume of 4,334 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.02. The company has a market capitalization of £121.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, insider Ranjan Ramparia acquired 17,332 shares of Northern 2 VCT stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £10,052.56 ($13,623.20). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

