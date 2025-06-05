Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.17. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 2,422 shares changing hands.
Noble Roman’s Stock Up 2.3%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.70.
About Noble Roman’s
Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.
