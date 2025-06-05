Nichols (LON:NICL) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,444 ($19.57) and last traded at GBX 1,400 ($18.97), with a volume of 37297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415 ($19.18).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.85) target price on shares of Nichols in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,247.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,278.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £511.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.02 ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Nichols had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nichols plc will post 62.4371859 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.10 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Nichols’s payout ratio is 60.49%.

Established in 1908, Nichols operates within the resilient soft drinks category and owns or licenses several brands. Nichols is geographically and operationally diversified, operating across three routes to market of UK Packaged, International Packaged and Out of Home.

In the UK, Nichols operates across five soft drinks sub-categories: squash, flavoured carbonates, fruit drinks, energy and flavoured water.

