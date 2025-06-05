Nicholas Tzitzon Sells 1,171 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NOW opened at $1,012.25 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $676.19 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $910.63 and its 200 day moving average is $974.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $209.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,335,000 after acquiring an additional 297,734 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,519,000 after acquiring an additional 188,292 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

