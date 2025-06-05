NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

