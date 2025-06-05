NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 28,434 Shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 105,311.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,434 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BATS BUFD opened at $25.93 on Thursday. FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.