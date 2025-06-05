NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

LHX opened at $242.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.