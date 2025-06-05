NBC Securities Inc. Has $636,000 Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 105,250.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1,161.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $106.96 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $111.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

