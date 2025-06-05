NBC Securities Inc. Buys 7,931 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 113,300.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCO opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

