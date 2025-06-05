NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 107,835.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,206 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 57,153 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $144,030,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $123,308,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,928 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $29,944,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 9,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $149,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 851,637 shares in the company, valued at $12,774,555. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $844,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,590.02. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,265 shares of company stock worth $5,201,750. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

