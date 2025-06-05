NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 134,233.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $130.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

