NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 38,308 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 225,341.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 38,308 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 25,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Shares of SBLK opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

