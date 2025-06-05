NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 2,510 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 125,500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,352,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,206,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after acquiring an additional 741,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $859,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,746,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,248,000 after acquiring an additional 177,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $380,369,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.4%

VMC opened at $266.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.36. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

