National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:AQN Q2 Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AQN
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance
AQN stock opened at C$8.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$6.03 and a 12-month high of C$8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.95.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Randy David Laney acquired 9,795 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,803.21. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Algonquin Power & Utilities
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.