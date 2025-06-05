National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:AQN Q2 Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.50.

AQN stock opened at C$8.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$6.03 and a 12-month high of C$8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.95.

In related news, Director Randy David Laney acquired 9,795 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,803.21. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

