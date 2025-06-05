Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4%

DLR stock opened at $176.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.