Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $6.03 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,353 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $98.03 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

