Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,726,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26,095.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,237 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $4,303,870.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,257 shares in the company, valued at $19,158,100.47. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $282,625.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,246.40. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,966 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,402. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.06.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $239.07 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.59 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

