Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 40,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DUK opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

