Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,478,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 278.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $285.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.