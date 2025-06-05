Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,508,000 after buying an additional 1,578,387 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

